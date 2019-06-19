HAROLD (HAL) E. KING



TAMARAC, FL - Harold E. King, 82, formerly of MA, passed away June 10, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Arlene (Ramalho) King for over 50 years. After graduating from high school, Hal spent 4 years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a regional manager at Western Union for 32 years & later at Instacare Pharmaceuticals. After relocating to Florida in 1998, he worked part-time as a golf ranger. Hal was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf & attending various dances, dinners & events with his loving wife Arlene & many neighborhood friends. He enjoyed countless trips visiting friends nearby & looked forward to annual trips visiting family in the Taunton area. Hal was a true family man. He is survived by his loving wife Arlene & his two sons : David King & his wife Elizabeth of Irvine, CA and Jason King & his wife Amy of Berkley, MA as well as grandchildren Meghan, Colby, Bradley, Holden and Straton King. In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to . Services will be private. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary