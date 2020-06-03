Harold Firestone (1923-2020) Harold was born to Lena and Max Firestone. He was raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania, moved to Cleveland, Ohio as a teenager. After serving in WWll, he met his wife, Gertrude Munter, whom he adored. He and his family moved to Hollywood,Florida in 1963.



Gertrude died in 2009. A few years later, Harold met Roma Bloch.



Harold is survived by his three children. Murray Firestone(fiancé Nancy Cuppy), Dale Firestone (Michele), Karen Firestone Durfee (Steve), three granddaughters, Rachel Firestone Carlson (Don), Jessica Martin (Felipe Lopes), Mattison Martin (Tom Tribou) and great granddaughter, Nel Carlson. Nieces, Renee Jacobs, Sandi Mead, Nephew, David Jacobs and brother-in-law, Milton Jacobs.



Harold will be laid to rest next to Gertrude at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens



