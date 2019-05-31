Harold Noordhoek, 94, passed away on May 21st, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. He was the spouse of Kathryn Anna Denhof-Noordhoek. They shared thirty-four years of marriage during which they had six children: Gregg, Kim, Gary, Kevin, Sharon and James.Harold was born September 4th, 1924 to parents Hans Ties Noordhoek and Jenny Oosterbeek. He had two younger siblings, Robert and Evelyn Noordhoek. He graduated from Muskegon High School on June 17th, 1943 with a College Preparatory track and left home June 30th, joining the Merchant Marines only two weeks after his graduation. Harold was a Radio Operator in the Merchant Marines during WW2, from June 2, 1943 to April 26, 1946. After being discharged Harold began working as a radio Operator for TWA on Lockheed Constellation airplanes, once again traveling and living all over the world. In 1959 he bought his first three Midas franchises and during the years he owned over thirteen franchises throughout Florida. Harold is survived by his sister Evelyn, his children, Gregg, Kim, Kevin, Sharon and James his grandchildren Brian, Jenna, Russell, Jason, Laura, Erik, Dylan, Kristina, Patrick and Christopher and his great grandchildren Madison, Hailey, Maverick, Elliott, Landon and Logan. He was predeceased by his wife Kathryn and son Gary. Funeral services will be held Friday May 31, 2019 from 6pm to 10pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South located at 11655 SW 117th Ave Miami, FL 33186. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the or the . Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary