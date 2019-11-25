|
|
Harriet Berger, 91, of Delray Beach passed away on 11/23/19. Survived by her loving son Scott (Scott A. Berger, M.D.) and daughter-in-law Michelle, (Michelle Mina, M.D.), grandchildren Harris, (& Nicole), and Sofia. Memorial service for Harriet Berger will be at Gutterman-Warheit Funeral Home 7240 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton this Wednesday, November 27th, at 10 am. Graveside service at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens 11520 State Rd. 7, Boynton Beach, FL will follow.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019