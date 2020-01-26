Home

Harriet Cohen

Harriet Cohen Obituary
January 6, 2020

Harriet Cohen, wife of the late Alvin Cohen, mother of Mark Teitelbaum (Karen) and Sherry Hudes (Eliot); grandmother of Season Sherman (Bryan), Brooks Teitelbaum (Lauren), Harvey Hudes (Beth), Lauren Hudes (Justin), Amanda Hudes (George); great-grandmother of Ava and Lyla Sherman, Kate and James Teitelbaum, Zach and Emma Hudes, Ascher Perreira and Aiden Winters and Chase Botsakos.

Harriet lived a full life filled with love for her family and many accomplishments. She was a born leader and her dedication to numerous charitable organizations was exemplary. She enjoyed serving as the President of the Inverary chapter of Hadassah and recently as their treasurer. She also enjoyed volunteering at the polls during elections. She loved the theater and was an accomplished Bridge, Mahjong and Scrabble player.

Harriet was the family matriarch and the last of her generation. She will be remembered as an adored mother who loved her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Family requests any donations to Hadassah Organization or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
