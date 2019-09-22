Home

Signer, Harriet née Rothenberg, 97, of Boca Raton FL,

died August 14, 2019 after a short illness. She grew up

in Brooklyn and graduated from Madison HS, Packer

College Inst., and Adelphi U. She was predeceased by

her husband, Dr. Arthur Signer, who was a family

doctor in New Hyde Park, LI, and her son-in-law, Dr.

Fred Silverman. She moved with her family to Kings

Point, LI in 1961. In retirement, they lived in the North

Shore Towers on LI and in Boca Raton. She was an avid

reader, a lifelong learner, and enjoyed an active social

life as well as well as spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Richard (Helaine)

Signer, Barbara Silverman, and William (Gloria) Signer,

seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Donations to the Jewish Federation of South Palm

Beach, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton, FL, 33428.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
