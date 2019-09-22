|
|
Signer, Harriet née Rothenberg, 97, of Boca Raton FL,
died August 14, 2019 after a short illness. She grew up
in Brooklyn and graduated from Madison HS, Packer
College Inst., and Adelphi U. She was predeceased by
her husband, Dr. Arthur Signer, who was a family
doctor in New Hyde Park, LI, and her son-in-law, Dr.
Fred Silverman. She moved with her family to Kings
Point, LI in 1961. In retirement, they lived in the North
Shore Towers on LI and in Boca Raton. She was an avid
reader, a lifelong learner, and enjoyed an active social
life as well as well as spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Richard (Helaine)
Signer, Barbara Silverman, and William (Gloria) Signer,
seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Donations to the Jewish Federation of South Palm
Beach, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton, FL, 33428.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019