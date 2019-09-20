|
|
Harriette Altman, of Goshen, NY passed away on September 18, 2019. She was 83. The daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Freier, she was born on February 13, 1936 in the Bronx.
Harriette retired to Tamarac, FL where she volunteered for the Paradisium Opera and worked part time for the Sun Sentinel and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation before returning to New York.
Survived by daughter; Debra Strang, son; David Altman (Lisa), Grandchildren; Jillian, Lauren, Stephen, Ariel, Brianne and Chelsie, Great-grandchildren; Stephen John (SJ), Bentley, Sophie, Samuel, Josie and a great-grandson expected as well as her brother Martin Freier (Meegan.)
A funeral service will be held on September 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Cong. Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery.
Donations: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org.
Arranged by Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, Monticello, NY www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019