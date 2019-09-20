Home

Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-7474
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Congregation Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Hurleyville, NY
View Map
Harriette Altman


1936 - 2019
Harriette Altman Obituary
Harriette Altman, of Goshen, NY passed away on September 18, 2019. She was 83. The daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Freier, she was born on February 13, 1936 in the Bronx.

Harriette retired to Tamarac, FL where she volunteered for the Paradisium Opera and worked part time for the Sun Sentinel and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation before returning to New York.

Survived by daughter; Debra Strang, son; David Altman (Lisa), Grandchildren; Jillian, Lauren, Stephen, Ariel, Brianne and Chelsie, Great-grandchildren; Stephen John (SJ), Bentley, Sophie, Samuel, Josie and a great-grandson expected as well as her brother Martin Freier (Meegan.)

A funeral service will be held on September 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Cong. Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery.

Donations: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org.

Arranged by Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, Monticello, NY www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
