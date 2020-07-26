Harris Arnold Small, Jr. passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 98 of natural causes. Born in Westbrook, Maine, he was most recently a resident of John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death in 1991 by his wife Ruth Burns Small.



He is survived by his four children Susan Ferguson (Jerry) of San Jose, Ca., Harris A Small, III (Becky) and Deborah Wittneben (Kurt) both of Oakland Park, FL and Jonathan W Small (Paula) of Fort Lauderdale, FL. He has five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Harris served in the Army based at Oakridge, Tennessee and after married Ruth Eleanor Burns in Portland, Maine on February 15, 1947. Harris started several successful businesses including HASCO Manufacturing Company and Star Realty in Westbrook, Maine. Moving to Fort Lauderdale FL in 1960 he created National Multiple Listing, Inc., which employed all four of his children. He was a true entrepreneur and an exceptional father and will be greatly missed.



