Harris Arnold Small III
Harris A Small III, 71, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Portland Maine, lifelong resident of Fort Lauderdale/Oakland Park. He is survived by his loving companion,(Becky) Rebecca Cubbin, son (Andy) Harris Andrew Small, daughter (Katie) Katherine Jean Small from his marriage to Jeanie, his sisters, Susie Small Ferguson (Jerry), and Deborah Small Wittenben (Kurt), and his brother Jonathan Small (Paula) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Harris attended Bayview Elementary, Sunrise Jr. High, and Fort Lauderdale High. He helped run the family business, National Multiple Listing, Inc. He was founder of the Wilton Manors Town Crier, past president of Wilton Manors Jaycees, member of Kiwanis, an avid golfer, member of The South Florida Golf Association and The Happy Hookers Golf Club and bowled at Manor Lanes for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and loved ones. Service to be held Mon, Nov 9, 1 pm at Kraeer-Fairchild ,4061 N. Federal Hwy. link:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-lauderdale-fl/harris-small-9874675

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
01:00 PM
Kraeer-Fairchild
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
Harris felt like a brother to me as soon as I met him. He was always kind and considerate. I will miss his warm and friendly attitude. RIP my brother.
Tom Hatch
Friend
