Harris Arnold Small III, age 71, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020. Service Mon, Nov 9 at 1pm. Kraeer-Fairchild, 4061 N. Federal Hwy, Ft Laud. See info on Kraeer-Fairchild website. Friends and loved ones welcome.



