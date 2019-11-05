|
Born on January 16th, 1930 in Montreal, Canada, died peacefully, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Loving husband and very best friend of the late Natalie Notkin (Kolber). Adored son of the late Jack and Lottie Notkin and brother of Lois Spiegel and Carolyn Steinman. Loving father and father-in-law of Robert and Heather Notkin of Toronto, Neil and Claire Notkin of Pittsburgh, PA, and Karen and Eric Prange of Fort Lauderdale, FL.. Cherished Poppa to Harrison, Benjamin and Hilary, Maurice, Joelle, Remy and Ava, Hannah and Hunter. Harry will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Funeral service and burial will be held at Menorah Gardens, 21100 Griffin Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33332 on Wednesday, November 6th at 12:30pm and Shiva at the home of Karen and Eric on Wednesday afterwards and resuming at the home of Robert and Heather Notkin in Toronto on Sunday November 10th at 2pm. Shiva will also be held in Montreal at the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2019