Home

POWERED BY

Services
Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels
21100 West Griffin Road
Southwest Ranches, FL 33332
(954) 434-1531
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Menorah Gardens
21100 Griffin Rd
Southwest Ranches, FL
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman
Montreal, FL
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman
Montreal, FL
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
the home of Karen and Eric
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman
Montreal, FL
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman
Montreal, FL
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
the home of Robert and Heather Notkin
Toronto, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Notkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry David Notkin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry David Notkin Obituary
Born on January 16th, 1930 in Montreal, Canada, died peacefully, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Loving husband and very best friend of the late Natalie Notkin (Kolber). Adored son of the late Jack and Lottie Notkin and brother of Lois Spiegel and Carolyn Steinman. Loving father and father-in-law of Robert and Heather Notkin of Toronto, Neil and Claire Notkin of Pittsburgh, PA, and Karen and Eric Prange of Fort Lauderdale, FL.. Cherished Poppa to Harrison, Benjamin and Hilary, Maurice, Joelle, Remy and Ava, Hannah and Hunter. Harry will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Funeral service and burial will be held at Menorah Gardens, 21100 Griffin Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33332 on Wednesday, November 6th at 12:30pm and Shiva at the home of Karen and Eric on Wednesday afterwards and resuming at the home of Robert and Heather Notkin in Toronto on Sunday November 10th at 2pm. Shiva will also be held in Montreal at the home of Carolyn and Arnie Steinman on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -