Harry G. Beatty Obituary
Beatty, Harry G., 96, of Pompano Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Harry was born January 19, 1923 in Glendale, CA to Harry W. and Esther Pullen Beatty. He was raised in Allentown, New Jersey, where he graduated from Hightstown High in 1941. He later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, fulfilled his love of aviation by being trained as an aircraft mechanic, saw action in the South Pacific, and participated in the invasion of Okinawa, Japan in April, 1945. After the war, Harry was apprenticed as a carpenter, a trade he would joyfully embrace the remainder of his life. In June, 1947, he married Eleanor Albrecht, and they raised their son Harry, Jr. He and his family moved from New Jersey to Pompano Beach, FL in 1959. He participated in his sons scouting activities, loved music and pets, and was a member of the Lions club. His favorite motto "Once a Marine, always a Marine". Harry was preceded in death by his sister Janet, and his wife of 60 years, Eleanor. He is survived by his son Harry, Jr. daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Allan and Sharon, great grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 12:00 to 2pm. Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL. 33064. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to your favorite pet charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 11 to June 12, 2019
