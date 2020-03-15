Home

Burial
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
South Florida National Cemetery

Harry J. Hanna

Harry J. Hanna Obituary
Harry J. Hanna, 95, of Wilton Manors died on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Formerly from Carnegie, PA and a Marine Veteran of WWII. Predeceased by his Wife, Beatrice, in 2009, and his Son, Thomas, in 2019. Survived by his Daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Robinson and his Brother, Jack Hanna (Jane). Burial with Military Honors will be at South Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 am. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
