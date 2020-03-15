|
Harry J. Hanna, 95, of Wilton Manors died on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Formerly from Carnegie, PA and a Marine Veteran of WWII. Predeceased by his Wife, Beatrice, in 2009, and his Son, Thomas, in 2019. Survived by his Daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Robinson and his Brother, Jack Hanna (Jane). Burial with Military Honors will be at South Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 am. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020