Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Reckas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Reckas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Reckas Obituary
Harry J. Reckas passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 94. A Veteran of the United States Air Force who served in WW2 and the Korean War, he was an avid Indy race and sports car enthusiast and Dolphin football fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty, his three daughters and sons-in-law Angela and Jim Blume, Maria and Don Cucchiara, Demetra and Patrick Reckas-Jackson, grandchildren Anthony Cucchiara and Thalia Reckas-Jackson, his sister Mary Culleeney, brother Manny Reckas and sister-in-law Sherry Reckas, five nephews and three nieces.

The family will have a private service with honors at the VA South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -