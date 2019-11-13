|
Harry J. Reckas passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 94. A Veteran of the United States Air Force who served in WW2 and the Korean War, he was an avid Indy race and sports car enthusiast and Dolphin football fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty, his three daughters and sons-in-law Angela and Jim Blume, Maria and Don Cucchiara, Demetra and Patrick Reckas-Jackson, grandchildren Anthony Cucchiara and Thalia Reckas-Jackson, his sister Mary Culleeney, brother Manny Reckas and sister-in-law Sherry Reckas, five nephews and three nieces.
The family will have a private service with honors at the VA South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019