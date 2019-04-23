95 of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Advent Square Assisted Living Facility, Boca Raton, Florida. He was born on October 20, 1923, in Yorkshire, England, to Tom and Elsie Jones, and was a resident of Clark Mills, New York, for twenty years. He graduated from Clinton Central High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and also during the Korean War. In 1947 he married Marie Cotter Jones in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Clark Mills of which he was a member. He was an employee of Oneida Ltd. for over ten years and retired from IBM after thirty years. He and his wife were ardent square dancers for over forty years. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie, after sixty years of marriage, and his brothers, Bernard Jones of Clinton, New York, and Thomas A. Jones, of Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by brother, Dennis Jones, of Orange Park, Florida, and cousin, Kay Crumb, of Sherrill, New York, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 300 East Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, Florida, where he was a member for over thirty years. Interment will be at a later date in Westmoreland, New York. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary