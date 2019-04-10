Resources More Obituaries for Harry Pellegrino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry M. Pellegrino II

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry Pellegrino II, was taken away too soon, on March 16, 2019, from a painful battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was born in Trieste, Italy on December 4, 1954. Harry was a graduate of Midpark High School in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Was a member of the National Honor Society and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. At 15, Harry had his pilot's license before he had his driver's license. He was a very smart little boy who spoke Italian before he spoke English. Harry was always looking for things to "fix". As a toddler, his parents knew he'd be an engineer because of his fascination with electricity. He once stuck his thumb into a wall socket and blew out all the fuses in the entire apartment building in Italy. (That's 220volts!) Harry was very creative, very clever and an amazing writer – which he inherited from his Dad. He had an eidetic memory and could tell you about any subject. He was "Google" in human form. He knew about movies, actors, music, literature, science, computers and politics – but you'd better not bring that up unless you wanted to hear an earful!Harry was a fan of all kinds of music and performers. From Pavarotti to Progressive Rock, but his favorites were the Beach Boys and the Beatles. Harry played piano and was an excellent guitar player. Some of the best memories are when Harry played his guitar as we all sang Beatle songs together. Harry was adventurous. He flew his own plane and traveled to many places around the globe with his best friends. He went scuba diving, spelunking, and snorkeling. Harry loved to cook and he loved to eat! He loved joking and laughing with his great friends and especially with "The Four Amigos" – Ray, Greg, Jose and Kevin. And they all loved him! Harry will be missed by so many! He leaves behind his sisters Patricia (David) Allen and Victoria (Gerome) Cerverizzo, Cousins Gianfranco and Massimo Ambrosi (Italy), and Cousin Rhea Lee (Bill) Mitchell (MN). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2PM at Calvary Chapel, 201 N.E 2nd Street, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060 Donations can be made in Harry's name to Stuart Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries