Harvey Lee Glaser
Harvey Lee Glaser, 77, Margate, FL

Harvey passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland where he graduated high school from City College in 1962. Harvey attended University of Baltimore where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Sales. He enjoyed a professional career in the pharmaceutical and consulting fields.

Harvey was a dedicated husband, father, brother and an extremely proud Pop Pop. He was musically inclined and mastered the violin, piano, and classical guitar. The guitar was by far his favorite! He enjoyed fast cars, watching the Miami Heat and spending time with his cats - Ivan, Boris, and Ina.

Harvey was preceded In death by his parents, Joseph and Shirley Glaser. He will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Ani Glaser; his daughters Piper Lori Glaser and Abbye Glaser Feeley; his granddaughter Peyton Lori Feeley; his stepsons Alen and Arsen Vartan; his step-grandsons Adrian, Alen, and Andre; his sisters Sandy Dubin (Arnold) and Barbara Fradkin (Steve); and many wonderful nieces and a nephew. Donations may be made in memory of Harvey to Save A Warrior at saveawarrior.org

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Glaser family. May your memories bring you comfort.
Deanna Johnson
Friend
