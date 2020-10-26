Harvey Kovac, 88, passed away surrounded by his family, following a short illness on October 24th. He was the 8th and youngest child born to the late John Kovac and Mary Kovac on August 8, 1932 in Akron Ohio. Four brothers and three sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan; three children, Sherri Kimbel (Bob) of Lauderdale by the Sea; Laurie Walpole (Keith) of Plantation; and Joey Kovac (Cheryl) of Fort Lauderdale; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of the University of Akron, and a Captain in the Army.
Although Harvey was born in Ohio, he had Florida in his soul and following years of vacations to south Florida, moved to Davie, FL in 1976, opening up Kovac Automotive there. He and Joan would go on to open 3 additional tire and service stores. He was awarded the Goodyear Circle of Excellence for being one of Goodyear's top outstanding tire dealerships. He was an elected Commissioner of the Central Broward Drainage District Board, and Treasurer of Broward Navy League. He and his wife moved to Pompano Beach in 2004 to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of living on the ocean.
He was an avid golfer, scoring a hole in one when he was 77. He loved his family, his dog Domino, good wine, art, theater, boating and a well constructed old fashioned in that order. Harvey enjoyed traveling the world and the country with his wife and friends. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis, and the founding President of the Davie/West Hollywood Kiwanis club. He loved the comics - he said that you could learn much about the world by just reading the comics.
Internment will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery and a Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Navy League Ft Lauderdale Council Sea Cadet Training Station project, seacadetbuildingfund.org
, or the Davie/West Hollywood Kiwanis Club, 4650 SW 61st Ave, Davie, FL 33314.