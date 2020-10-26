Uncle Harvey, was foremost a family man. A society and business leader as well, he never lost the perspective on what mattered most. His sense of humor, jokes and laughter were infectious and so memorable! Although he lost his mother at a profoundly early age, he was genuinely a happy, happy man in spite of it. His marriage was exemplary and his children’s lives a testament to it. The family and community are devastated and there is a hole in the world that can not be replaced. May he join the family who died before him in peace. His mother awaits him. Love and condolences to the family.

