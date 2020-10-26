1/1
Harvey P. Kovac
Harvey Kovac, 88, passed away surrounded by his family, following a short illness on October 24th. He was the 8th and youngest child born to the late John Kovac and Mary Kovac on August 8, 1932 in Akron Ohio. Four brothers and three sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan; three children, Sherri Kimbel (Bob) of Lauderdale by the Sea; Laurie Walpole (Keith) of Plantation; and Joey Kovac (Cheryl) of Fort Lauderdale; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of the University of Akron, and a Captain in the Army.

Although Harvey was born in Ohio, he had Florida in his soul and following years of vacations to south Florida, moved to Davie, FL in 1976, opening up Kovac Automotive there. He and Joan would go on to open 3 additional tire and service stores. He was awarded the Goodyear Circle of Excellence for being one of Goodyear's top outstanding tire dealerships. He was an elected Commissioner of the Central Broward Drainage District Board, and Treasurer of Broward Navy League. He and his wife moved to Pompano Beach in 2004 to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of living on the ocean.

He was an avid golfer, scoring a hole in one when he was 77. He loved his family, his dog Domino, good wine, art, theater, boating and a well constructed old fashioned in that order. Harvey enjoyed traveling the world and the country with his wife and friends. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis, and the founding President of the Davie/West Hollywood Kiwanis club. He loved the comics - he said that you could learn much about the world by just reading the comics.

Internment will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery and a Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Navy League Ft Lauderdale Council Sea Cadet Training Station project, seacadetbuildingfund.org, or the Davie/West Hollywood Kiwanis Club, 4650 SW 61st Ave, Davie, FL 33314.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 26, 2020.
October 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Harvey’s passing. I remember still the trip we took to St Thomas with Harvey and Joan what fun. Rest In Peace my friend.

Hugs to the family
Sue Grant
Friend
October 25, 2020
Love and prayers to Joan and the Kovac family. Harvey's smile always lit up the room. His kindness, community service, and generosity will be remembered as will his entrepreneurial ability in building a great Davie business. RIP
Judy paul
Friend
October 25, 2020
Dear Joan, Sherri, Laurie and Joey,
So sorry for your loss of Harvey. It's never enough time to spend with your dear husband and dad. We have found memories of all of you and Harvey at family events and reunions. Always in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy.
Linda and Gary Anello
Family
October 25, 2020
Joey, my condolences to you and your family for your loss of your father. May he Rest In Peace
Louise Fawzi
Friend
October 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Kovac family for your loss.
Beverly Cacioppo
October 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of uncle Harvey’s passing. George always spoke fondly of him. Maybe he can find George and they can catch up talking to each other. My love goes out to Aunt Joan and family.
Angela Handley
Family
October 25, 2020
Joan and family
My heart was saddened to hear of Harvey’s passing.
May your faith and memories bring you
Peace.
God be with you all
Lynda Goldstein
Lynda Goldstein
Friend
October 25, 2020
He was my best uncle. I shall miss him.

Lou Yambor
Louis Yambor
Family
October 25, 2020
Prayers and deepest, deepest condolences to Joan and the Kovac family. Harvey was the kindness man who loved his family proudly. My heart aches for you Joan as you were inseparable and shared a glorious life together. Harvey will be missed but will live on in the hearts of so many that he touched. ❤
Grace Anderson Hall
Friend
October 25, 2020
He was my best and trusted friend ,God bless you Harv.. Bob Turner.
Bob Turner
October 25, 2020
So very sorry for your tremendous loss. Our hearts are with you all! Much Love, Sarah, Margaret and Robert Varela
Sarah Varela
Friend
October 25, 2020
I am so very sorry about your loss. What a great man. Much Love from Akron, Ohio -Ruth Ottiger
Ruth Ottiger
Friend
October 25, 2020
Uncle Harvey, was foremost a family man. A society and business leader as well, he never lost the perspective on what mattered most. His sense of humor, jokes and laughter were infectious and so memorable! Although he lost his mother at a profoundly early age, he was genuinely a happy, happy man in spite of it. His marriage was exemplary and his children’s lives a testament to it. The family and community are devastated and there is a hole in the world that can not be replaced. May he join the family who died before him in peace. His mother awaits him. Love and condolences to the family.
Barbara Zimmerman
Family
