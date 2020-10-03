1/1
Helaine Bonnie (Berger) Sunness
Helaine Bonnie (Berger) Sunness, daughter of the late Gloria and Edward Epstein, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Delray Beach, FL on Monday, September 28, 2020. Bonnie was originally from Detroit, MI where she taught kindergarten for 25 years in the Oak Park school system. She enjoyed teaching, golf, entertaining, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Sunness of Delray Beach, FL and the late Don Berger of Detroit, MI. Bonnie is survived by her son, David (Cathy) Berger; and her two grandsons, Ryan and Jacob Berger of Sterling Heights, MI; sister, Sheryl Kaufman; and nieces, Lisa Lapides Sawicki (David) and Lori Gritz of California. Bonnie was also cared for by the Sunness family as well as her best friends of 73 years, Merle and Stan Bassin. A small private ceremony was held in Miami, FL on Thursday, October 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2020.
