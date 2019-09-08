|
Helen Antal of Delray Beach passed away August 26th, 2019. Survived by her husband Ben; sons, Robert (Sue) and Mark (Jane). She also leaves behind three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as many family and friends. A memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 33 Gleason Street, Delray Beach. Visit www.Lorneandsons.com to view the entire obituary and to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019