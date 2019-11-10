Home

T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
Helen Shiskin
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston
371 NW 136 Ave
Sunrise, FL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston
371 NW 136 Ave
Sunrise, FL
Helen D. Shiskin


1925 - 2019
Helen D. Shiskin Obituary
Helen D. Shiskin, 94, of Davie, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Cocoa, FL. Born in Thomas, West Virginia, she was a longtime resident of South Florida. Helen will be remembered for her love of family and always having a kind word of support and comfort for everyone. She was a person of high integrity, possessed a wonderful sense of humor and had a wonderful generous nature. Predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, sister and five brothers. Also by her son Mark and step-son Richard Jr. Helen is survived by her loving son Paul, daughter Tina, step-daughters Patricia and Pamela, brother-in-law James (Kathleen) and sister-in-law Jean. Also Helen leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due in March 2020. Helen is survived by her nieces and nephews, extended family members and so many wonderful friends. The family will receive friends Monday November 11, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, with a Celebration Of Life service at 7:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston 371 NW 136 Ave Sunrise, Florida. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
