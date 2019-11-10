|
Helen D. Shiskin, 94, of Davie, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Cocoa, FL. Born in Thomas, West Virginia, she was a longtime resident of South Florida. Helen will be remembered for her love of family and always having a kind word of support and comfort for everyone. She was a person of high integrity, possessed a wonderful sense of humor and had a wonderful generous nature. Predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, sister and five brothers. Also by her son Mark and step-son Richard Jr. Helen is survived by her loving son Paul, daughter Tina, step-daughters Patricia and Pamela, brother-in-law James (Kathleen) and sister-in-law Jean. Also Helen leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due in March 2020. Helen is survived by her nieces and nephews, extended family members and so many wonderful friends. The family will receive friends Monday November 11, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, with a Celebration Of Life service at 7:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston 371 NW 136 Ave Sunrise, Florida. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019