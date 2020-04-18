Helen Frances Sweeney
1928 - 2020
January 22, 1928 – April 14, 2020 HELEN FRANCES SWEENEY of Hillsboro Beach passed away on April 14, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, James J. Sweeney. Born and raised in Manhattan, she and her husband raised a family in Garden City, New York where they lived for over 40 years. She is survived by her beloved children, James (Sharleen); Carol Wallace (John); Thomas (Peggie); Tricia Flynn (Thomas) and eight cherished grandchildren Shannon and Colin Sweeney; Meredith Wallace, Owen and Fiona Sweeney; and Suzanne, Thomas and John Connor Flynn. She is also survived by her dear sister, Patricia Fix, and brother-in-law Alfred Fix, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in North Lauderdale. Services will be held in the future when her family and friends are able to gather and celebrate her life.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020.
