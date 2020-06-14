Helen Richman, a retired Palm Beach County Schools Administrator, died June 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Marvin Richman; daughter Heather (Sam) Assisi, son Kevin Kruzel, grand-daughters, Alexis Assisi, Autumn Kruzel, & Sienna Kruzel, grandson Andrew Assisi, sister Helga Finnigan, nieces, Kelli Anne Finnigan, Terri Finnigan, & Kimberly Kratky, and nephews David Kratky and Jamie Kratky. Services and visitation will be private in accordance with prevailing health concerns. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.