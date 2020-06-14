Helen Grace Richman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Richman, a retired Palm Beach County Schools Administrator, died June 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Marvin Richman; daughter Heather (Sam) Assisi, son Kevin Kruzel, grand-daughters, Alexis Assisi, Autumn Kruzel, & Sienna Kruzel, grandson Andrew Assisi, sister Helga Finnigan, nieces, Kelli Anne Finnigan, Terri Finnigan, & Kimberly Kratky, and nephews David Kratky and Jamie Kratky. Services and visitation will be private in accordance with prevailing health concerns. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved