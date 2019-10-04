Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broward Burial & Cremation Center
1801 East Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
(954) 731-4321
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Broward Burial & Cremation Center
1801 East Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith-Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise "Hug" Smith-Steele


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Louise "Hug" Smith-Steele Obituary
Helen "Hug" Smith-Steele, 95, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born on August 17, 1924 in Dubois, PA to Aldridge and Susanne Huggan. Helen attended University of Buffalo where she met her first husband Dr. Ballard F. Smith. They married April 1, 1944, and moved to Ft Lauderdale in 1955. After Dr. Smith's death, Helen married Leonard Steele, and they spent 45 blissful years together as active pilots, and world travellers.

Some of Helen's many passions included aviation, real estate, and athletics.

Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard; sons Ballard and Craig Smith; daughter Bonnie Smith Burnett; sister Susanne Scheer of Catlett, VA; grandsons Bradley and Bentley Smith; granddaughter Sommer Smith; step children Brent and Gini Steele, Shelly Steele Moses, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Helen's life is planned for November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Broward Burial and Cremation, 1801 Oakland Park Blvd, Ft Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now