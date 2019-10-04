|
|
Helen "Hug" Smith-Steele, 95, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born on August 17, 1924 in Dubois, PA to Aldridge and Susanne Huggan. Helen attended University of Buffalo where she met her first husband Dr. Ballard F. Smith. They married April 1, 1944, and moved to Ft Lauderdale in 1955. After Dr. Smith's death, Helen married Leonard Steele, and they spent 45 blissful years together as active pilots, and world travellers.
Some of Helen's many passions included aviation, real estate, and athletics.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard; sons Ballard and Craig Smith; daughter Bonnie Smith Burnett; sister Susanne Scheer of Catlett, VA; grandsons Bradley and Bentley Smith; granddaughter Sommer Smith; step children Brent and Gini Steele, Shelly Steele Moses, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Helen's life is planned for November 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Broward Burial and Cremation, 1801 Oakland Park Blvd, Ft Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019