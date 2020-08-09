1/
Helen N. Staudenmaier
1933 - 2020
On July 7, 2020, Helen N. Staudenmaier, passed away peacefully. She was 87 years old. Helen raised five children in New York, became widowed in 1983, and relocated permanently to Fort Lauderdale in 1990, where she worked as a bank employee. After retiring, Helen was very active in her church, its fellowship groups and enjoyed spending time with her large family.

Helen never remarried after the death of her husband Rick, who predeceased her by 37 years. She is survived by their five children, nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her twin brother. While her family grieves her loss, they take comfort knowing that Helen and Rick are together in eternity.

A Funeral Mass, open to family and friends, will be held, Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9:30 AM, Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Plantation. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
August 6, 2020
We enjoyed picking Helen up for fun outings, and attending Life after Fifty church meetings, as well as breakfasts after Mass on Sundays. She will be missed by all...God Bless and fly with the Angels Helen. Love, June & Sharlene
Sharlene & June Quinn
Friend
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. Glad we were able to have a short visit before Covid. You were so patient teaching me Hand and Foot. You'll be missed. RIP dear friend.
Maria DIAS
Friend
