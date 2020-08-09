On July 7, 2020, Helen N. Staudenmaier, passed away peacefully. She was 87 years old. Helen raised five children in New York, became widowed in 1983, and relocated permanently to Fort Lauderdale in 1990, where she worked as a bank employee. After retiring, Helen was very active in her church, its fellowship groups and enjoyed spending time with her large family.



Helen never remarried after the death of her husband Rick, who predeceased her by 37 years. She is survived by their five children, nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her twin brother. While her family grieves her loss, they take comfort knowing that Helen and Rick are together in eternity.



A Funeral Mass, open to family and friends, will be held, Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9:30 AM, Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Plantation. Masks and social distancing will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store