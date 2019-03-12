Helen Sabo Broad, 91, longtime ballroom dance trainer and entrepreneur, died March 9 at Boca Raton Reg. Hosp. after a brief illness. Through the mentorship of Doris Eaton Travis, franchisee of Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Mich., in 1954 she became the youngest director in the system, managing studios in northwest Detroit and Birmingham and earning many dance awards before founding Helen Dodge Dance Studio in Royal Oak and writing a book, Time to Dance. She made a special effort to train young children and many appeared with her on the Arthur Murray TV show. Dance was a "required social grace," she believed. She was born Feb. 2,1928, in Trenton, N.J., to Nick and Anna (Tchuhan) Sabo. Widow of the late Leslie W. Broad, her husband of 52 years, she was an avid golfer at the Broad's Oak Tree C.C. in Tamarac and ardent sports lover. She is survived by daughter Graceann Broad Owens and grandchildren Isabel, Emma, Nicholas, Lucas and Graceana Owens, plus sister Anne F. Sabo. Her other siblings have all passed: John, Alex, Nick Sabo Jr. and Irene Sabo Paladino. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Eileen, Janet, Mimi, Alex Jr., Linda, Kristi, David, Eddie, Janie, Lawrence, Patricia and Joanne. No memorial or religious service was requested. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary