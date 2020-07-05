Helen Catherine "Bobbie, Hazel, Mom-Mom" Volk Weisenberger, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home in Davie, FL. She is survived by her five children, five children-in-law, nine grandchildren, and three grandchildren-in-law. Bobbie was born on August 13, 1929 in Wilmington, DE to Veronica Catherine Olszewski Volk and John Charles Volk. She earned her first nickname shortly thereafter when her older brother couldn't say the word "baby." "Baby" became "Bobbie" and the nickname stuck. She would later earn the moniker "Hazel" from her son-in-law; a story that speaks to her kind heart and good sense of humor. Not being the best with names, this particular son-in-law mixed up "Helen" with "Hazel;" the incorrect name even making it to her place card at her daughter's wedding. She laughingly rolled right along with it, and the nickname became a family joke. Upon becoming a grandmother, her eldest grandchild was simply not interested in calling her the name she'd picked out: "Grandmom" (as Bobbie's own mother had been called by her grandchildren). When her granddaughter insisted on calling her "Mom-Mom," she again laughed and simply said to her husband, "Well, if I'm Mom-Mom then you're Pop-Pop," and that was that. Eight further grandchildren, their friends and spouses, and so many others throughout the years knew and cherished Bobbie as Mom-Mom. A devout Catholic, prolific baker, and intrepid traveler, Bobbie could be found most days either at an early-morning mass, rolling out cinnamon bun dough, or getting on a plane, but Bobbie's life can best be characterized by how deeply she cared for others. From her time as a nurse to her 58-year marriage to William Paul "Pop-Pop" Weisenberger to raising their five children and spoiling nine grandchildren, Bobbie had a special talent for making each and every person in her life feel like they were her favorite, because they were. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713, (302) 368-5886, littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org/donations
or Vitas Community Connection, 1801 W. Sample Rd, Suite 301, Deerfield Beach, FL 33054, vitascommunityconnection.org
. Family will be received on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10am for the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie, FL. The Mass will be streamed via tmralph.com
under her obituary. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, N. Lauderdale, FL. Please observe physical distancing and use facial coverings at the church and the cemetery. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston (954) 587-6888.