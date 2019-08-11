Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Conshohocken, FL
Helen Z. Mayrosh


1926 - 2019
Helen Z. Mayrosh Obituary
Helen Z. Mayrosh, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, FL formerly of Longport, NJ and Bryn Mawr, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George A. and Mary (nee Luttrell) Zeller. She was a graduate of the Merion Mercy Academy, Merion, PA.

Helen had worked as an administrative assistant in the Casino Department for Caesars Hotel/Casino in Atlantic City for over 23 years before her retirement.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter: Denise M. Kneas in 2003.

Surviving are her children: Helen T. Mayrosh (Daniel R. Brangan) of Marmora, NJ, Mary B. Mayrosh and Stephen John Mayrosh both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Also surviving are her son-in-law William H. Kneas III, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 11 o'clock in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.

For condolences and the full obituary, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
