Our mother, Helene Cheakalos Angelos, passed away at the age of 95 on May 22, 2019 peacefully. She was a resident of Dania Beach for 62 years. There she raised her 8 children: Thomas , Georgette ( Becky), Maryann, Joanna, William, Peter, Sophia, Nicholas who all adored her. She was a loving yiayia to 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mom was the heart of our family and the reason for so many of our large gatherings. Her life was spent giving. She volunteered with the Red Cross during WWII. After working for 25 years, she retired from the Florida Dept. of HRS. As a long standing member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Lauderdale, she served in many ways. The most dear to her heart was the Ladies Philoptochos Society, a philanthropic group raising funds and doing out-reach to help those in need within the community and around the world. The funeral is scheduled Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that a donation be sent to: In loving memory of Helene Angelos to the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 815 NE 15th Ave. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304. Or email: [email protected] designation to Philoptochos Society. May her memory be eternal. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 29 to June 2, 2019