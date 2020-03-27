Home

Helene Faye Goss


1933 - 2020
Helene Faye Goss Obituary
Helene peacefully passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born on March 24, 1933 to Minette (Gold) Shocket and Reuben Pruce in Baltimore, MD. In 1951, Helene married Morton (Morty) Goss. In 1969, the family moved to Miami Beach, FL. She ran the office of Morty's business and later became the insurance processor for a medical practice. Helene was an amazing woman who lived life on her terms. Her passions were her family and traveling, having seen 3/4ths of the world. She exuded kindness, compassion and definitely left a mark on everyone she met. Surviving are her children, Dennie Goss, Marc Goss and Paul Goss; daughter-in-law, Anne Marie; and grandchildren, Erica and Sam Goss. A private family service was held on March 24, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Miami.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020
