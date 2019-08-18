|
|
Helene Udine ( 88 ) passed away 8/16/19.Survived by husband Edgar, Three children, Rick/Maryann, Glen/Laurie, Lori. Grandchildren Joseph/Alexis, Ryan/Glenna, Dr. Michelle/Dr. Evan Sheppard, Julia.Evan, Marissa, Sophie.Great Grandchildren Blake and Jackson. Born in Jersey City NJ, has lived in Boynton Beach for 26 years. Memorial Service 11am Sunday Aug. 18th Beth Israel Memorial
Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach FL. Reception following at 20 Brentwood Drive, Boynton Beach FL.Shiva Monday nite 6pm Aug. 19th : 20 Brentwood Dr. Boynton Beach FL. Donations in lieu of flowers.to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, NY, NY 10163-4777
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019