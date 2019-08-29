Home

Hendrik Koopman


1927 - 2019
Hendrik Koopman Obituary
Sept. 24, 1927- Aug. 24, 2019. Hendrik Koopman passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Koopman. He is survived by his son, Jan Hendrik Koopman, his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Paul Forsberg, and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Strouse. Hendrik was a Pharmaceutical Chemist at Glaxo Smith Kline. He was an avid bridge player and instructor. No formal memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Hendrik may be made to: Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St. East, Palmetto, FL. 34221 Guidedogs.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
