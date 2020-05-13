Henrietta Delius McKeen McClellan passed away Saturday, May 9 at Trust Bridge Hospice of Boca Raton following a fall in her home on April 10.



A fifth generation Floridian, Ms. McClellan was born October 10, 1929, in Terre Haute, IN to Joseph Strong McKeen and Aurie Meredith Bernreuter McKeen. She was also a twelfth generation American whose family on both sides had their beginnings in 1607 and 1610 on Virginia's Eastern Shore. On her mother's side of the family, Ms. McClellan was a direct descendent of Thomas Savage who arrived in Jamestowne in January 1607 on the John and Francis. Her great great grandmother, Ester Dennis Savage, moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1830 and married Dr. Lewis Willis from Virginia in 1834. Following his death in 1835, she married Ms. McClellan's great great grandfather, David Porter Hogue in 1838, and he later served as Attorney General of Florida from 1848-1853. He served in the Florida Legislature, was a delegate to the 1865 Convention and was Mayor of Tallahassee.



Ms. McClellan's parents married in Clearwater, FL in 1926. Henrietta's mother returned to Tampa with daughters Henrietta and Meredith and lived with Mrs. McKeen's mother, Aurie Benjamin, on property which is now MacDill Field. Following a move to Clearwater Beach, Mrs. McKeen met and married Josiah Noyes Bacon, Jr. of Boston, MA in 1941. The family then moved to Asheville where Henrietta attended St. Genevieve's of the Pines. The family relocated to Greenwich, CT where Henrietta graduated from Greenwich High School. In 1948, she returned to Florida and settled with her family in Pompano Beach. She met and married her late husband, Robert E. McClellan in August 1949. Bob went into business with his brother Bill McClellan and sister Novice (Marsh) Balazs and in 1953 opened McClellan's Firestone in Pompano, which they operated for more than 20 years.



On her father's side, Henrietta was a fifth generation 'Hoosier.' The McKeens arrived in this country in 1727 and settled in Chester County, PA.



Henrietta was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fontenada Chapter; a member and Secretary of the Pompano Beach Board of Trade; second President of the Pompano Beach Historical Society; Director of the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and received the Woman of the Year award by the Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce in 1984. Ms. McClellan was admitted to Life Membership in the Order of the Crown of Charlemagne in the USA through her American Ancestor Nathaniel Littleton, son of Sir Edward Littleton of Henley, Shropshire, England. In 2008 she was admitted to Life Membership in the Jamestowne Society through her American Ancestors Edward Waters on her father's side and Thomas Savage on her mother's side.



Henrietta is survived by son, George Sterling McClellan, III (Katherine Barton); brother, Josiah Noyes Bacon of Berkley, CA; nephews Sterling Edward Marsh of Portland, OR; William Mobley McClellan of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nieces Priscilla Marsh Burch and Bonny Novice Marsh of Hendersonville, NC; and longtime devoted friend Jerry Taylor of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.



