Henry J. "Hank" Ercolani Jr. passed on Tuesday, September 22 after a short illness. Hank was proceeded in death by his father, Henry J. Ercolani Sr., his mother Irene Ercolani and sister Amy Ercolani.
Hank is survived by his partner Chu Meng "Geo" Luo, his siblings, Gina Petredis (Tom), Lisa Bonner (Rob), Mark Ercolani and Joel Ercolani (Oksana), as well as nephews Justin Petredis and Ryan Bonner and nieces Lara Petredis, Janine McFadden (Bonner), Dena Seiple (Ercolani), and Amy and Allison Ercolani.
Hank was born August 6, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania moving to Levittown, Pennsylvania at age six.
Hank received degrees from Metropolitan State College of Denver and The Art Institutes. He was a worldwide traveler, with foreign travel being one of his greatest joys. This included Europe, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Tibet and China.
Hank lived and worked in Southern Florida, North Carolina and Southern California, also in Belgium, and for the last 15 years in China. After receiving his certification in Teaching English as a Second Language from the University of Oxford Hank taught English in China at several universities, specializing in Western Business English and Medical English. In China he lived mainly in Shanghai.
In his later years Hank also acted in Chinese TV ads, portraying the "Older American Gentleman".
Hank's interment will be private. Donations, if desired, can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
