Herb Kaplan passed away peacefully at age 99 on June 27 in Boca Raton. Born to Rose Eisen and Aaron Mayer Kaplan, he was fiercely proud of his Chicago Maxwell Street origins. After growing up in the Marx Nathan Home, Herb vigorously pursued an array of life experiences with a sense of adventure, strategy, charm and respect for all. He proudly served in the Signal Corps in the South Pacific during WWII. An avid outdoorsman and marksman, he amazed others at the shooting range far into his 90s. As credit manager for a chain of Chicago area department stores, Herb computerized its operations in the 1960s – before becoming an entrepreneur and cattle rancher.



Herb is survived by his widespread, adoring family, including May, his beloved wife of 52 years; devoted daughter Andrea Schuver and husband Aaron Meyerowitz of Boca Raton; cherished grandchildren Jasmine Nielsen of Brooklyn, Max Schuver and wife Jessica Purificato of Berkeley, CA, and Eliana Meyerowitz of Minneapolis; loving nieces Pamela Gold of Denver and Abby Swerdlin of Chicago; and brother Milton. Fighting hard, he maintained his independence and dignity to the last. Funeral services at Temple Beth El Mausoleum in Boca Raton at 12:30 Sunday, June 30. Donations requested to Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County (jewishboca.org). Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 29, 2019