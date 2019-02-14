|
|
Herbert L. Gregory, 74, affectionately known as "Bobby" to friends and family, of Sunrise, Florida, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2019. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, WI, Bobby was husband to Patricia; father of Sharon and Paul; brother of Sylvia, Marjorie, Carlton, Tony and Mary; and grandfather of Austin, Adrianna and Aiden. Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30am at Alexander-Levitt Funeral Home at 8135 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019