Herbert L. Stouffer, 86, died April 12, 2020 at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, FL. He was born on March 24, 1934 in Johnstown, PA. Son of the late Herbert A. and Ida May (Kegg) Stouffer and grandson of the late Benjamin A. and Gertrude L. (Gardner) Stouffer. He is survived by his loving wife Patty; daughter Pamela Ann (Michael Weber), sons Barry R. Stouffer (Laura Carballo), and David Ben Stouffer (Maria Juarez) all of Broward County and three stepdaughters Ubol Paleias, Amphai Yangyeanthawon of Palm Beach and Usa Johnson of Atlanta. Also survived by seven grandchildren Kaitlyn A. Weber, Tyler S. Weber (Alyssa), Erika P. Stouffer, Erin G. Stouffer, Holly J. Stouffer, Michael A. Stouffer and Katherine Paleias. He graduated from Johnstown High School in 1952. Following graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps which included 14 months in Korea where he was wounded twice during the conflict. Sgt. Stouffer wore the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, American Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Ribbon, Korean and UN Service Ribbons and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. Thereafter, he served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and retired as a Lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police after 25 years. Along the way, he graduated Cum Laude from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1980. In 1984, he retired to Florida where he later started another career as Chief of Security for Broward County Government. After 18 years serving the County, he retired for the last time. Herb was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. On weekends and evenings, you would often see Herb proudly attending his grandchildren's sporting events and dropping by to spend time with each of his children. In his later years, he often reflected on the fond memories he had being raised by his grandparents. In his retirement years, he enjoyed the beach, bicycling, family gatherings, playing cards and caring for his dogs (Suzie then Coco). He lived according to his own rules and will be remembered for his dedication to family, generosity, hard work ethic and zeal for living. Military funeral services will be announced at a later date to be held at the South Florida Veterans Administration National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store