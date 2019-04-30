|
|
ORNSTEIN, Herbert of Boynton Beach for the past 46 years passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in Delray Beach. Formerly of New York he was 86 years old. Herbert graduated from NYU in 1953 served our country in the US Army. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sarah Ornstein for 67 years and his two sons Edward (Wilma) Ornstein & Steven (Denise) Ornstein. Services to honor his memory are scheduled for Tuesday – April 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rubin Memorial Chapel 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33437. His final resting place will be at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. Contributions in his memory may be made to Pap Corps The Cascades Chapter c/o of Irene Katz 7530 Granville Avenue – Boynton Beach, FL 33437.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019