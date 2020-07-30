1/
Herbert S. Milstein
Herbert S. Milstein, 88, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Florida. He was the widower of Marilyn Milstein. They shared 66 years of marriage together.

Born in Albany, New York, he was the son of Joseph and Ida Milstein. He graduated from Albany Academy and upon graduation, served as a second lieutenant in the National Guard and subsequently a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves. Later, he became a business owner, most known for his carpet business in Suitland, Maryland called Crazy Herbie's. He made many friends during his volunteer years for Angel Flight, Safe Haven and became an ombudsman for Palm Beach County Consumer Affairs. Herb was also a lifetime member of the Masons.

Herb leaves behind his children, Kathe Milstein of Delray Beach, Sherry Milstein of Olney, MD; and his granddaughter, Jennifer Trasport; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on 1:30pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Eternal Gardens Cemetery in Boynton Beach, Florida. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Eternal Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
