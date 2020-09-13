Herbert Werner Scherz passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 23, 2020 attended by his loving family. He was 84. Herbert was born December 7, 1935 in Manheim, Germany. He graduated from Technical School and Apprenticeship in 1953 as a Master Mechanic. His first job was with Audi Corp and on the side he transported cars across Europe and the Middle East. His passion at a young age was racing. He won many 24-hour car and motorcycle rallies over his career and was even presented with a first place trophy by the Crown Prince Constantine of Greece.



Herbert emigrated to Cortland, NY in 1958 to join his mother and sisters. He spoke German and Greek and eventually taught himself to speak and write English. He immediately started working and established himself as a local mechanic and businessman in Homer, NY; often working two jobs and long hours. Herbert was a self-made man. He grew his extensive knowledge of cars into eventually owning and operating two car dealerships for over 35 years. He received a coveted national award for innovative design for the dealership he designed and built. Ever the hard worker, instead of retiring when moving to Florida, he opened another business – a Boutique Cigar shop with a European design; this kept him busy and young at heart for the last 24 years. He loved his customers and enjoyed the daily interactions.



Herbert is survived by his wife of 32 years Marilyn; daughters, Erica (Michael) Giambrone, Michelle (Alan) Johnston; son, Werner (Tricia) Scherz; sister, Helga (Donald) Knoerr; granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Sophia Scherz, Gianna, Jessica and Julia Giambrone; many much loved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Herbert was predeceased by his father Heinrich Scherz, mother Olga (Bonifatsi-Scherz) Harsacky, sister Nina (Scherz) Neumann and first wife Patricia (Rowe) Scherz.



As a result of his racing days in his youth, Herbert was a lifelong fan of Formula 1 Racing and he loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycle which he "tricked-out" himself with lots of chrome. He and Marilyn would take Sunday drives to have brunch. He only gave up his beloved motorcycle a year ago. He loved boating in Upstate NY and Florida. His favorite place to be was at the "Scherz Bar," the oasis he built in his back yard, with a nice glass of wine and a good cigar. You were always welcome to join him.



Herbert will be remembered for his sharp attire, generosity, teasing quick wit, joke telling and his appreciation of the finer things in life, especially his family.



A private celebration of life is planned for spring of 2021.



