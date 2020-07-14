Herman Gaines of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 after living a full life for 101 1/2 years. He was born and raised in Detroit, MI. Herman was an Army Vet (1st Cavalry) who served in the South Pacific during World War II. He worked in the jewelry business in Detroit before moving his family to Miami Beach, Florida in 1951, where he started a concrete business. Herman lived in several cities in Florida including North Miami Beach, Orlando, Cocoa Beach and Tampa before moving back to Highland Beach in 1972, where he started "Capital Gaines Realty". He continued working as a realtor until age 95 when he finally retired. Herman enjoyed traveling, boating and golfing. He was a beloved husband to the late Irene Gaines for 44 years and is survived by Fay Gaines, his wife of 27 years. He was a devoted and cherished father to sons Gary Gaines (deceased) and Bruce (Bonnie) Gaines and grandfather to Jared (Lindsay) Gaines, Hayley (Brad) Freundlich, Christina Gaines (Marty) and Gavin Gaines. He was a beloved great grandfather to Tyler, Brendan, Aiden, Grant, Lucy and Gary. He will always be remembered as a great friend to many who loved his honesty, incredible memory, outgoing and friendly personality, his humor and deep love of family. Services were held on June 28, 2020, at Menorah Gardens in Southwest Ranches. Memorial donations in honor of Herman may be made to The American Heart Association
or The Diabetes Research Institute.