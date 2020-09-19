1/1
Herman Ike Pundt
1967 - 2020
November 5, 1967 – September 16, 2020

Herman Ike Pundt (52) died peacefully Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020 at his residence in Ft. Lauderdale FL, after a brave yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Herman was born in Pottstown, PA. He grew up boating on the Jersey shore and Florida Keys with family, where he discovered a lifetime love for the water. After attending Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, Herman graduated from Ocean City New Jersey High School. He went on to serve as a law enforcement and search and rescue member in the United States Coast Guard. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, Herman went on to operate his successful family restaurant in Sea Isle City, NJ until his love for the sea took him towards a career in yachting.

Herman obtained his United States Coast Guard Master Captains license and after several years of running and maintaining yachts, he held a position as a yacht broker, and then as a sales and charter leader for Hargrave Yachts. After 10 years with Hargrave, Herman joined the Denison Yachting team as Charter Director where he continued to work until his death.

Herman was preceded in death by his mother Alice F. Workman. He is survived by "his Lisa" Verbit of Ft. Lauderdale Florida, his parents H. Ike and Kathleen Pundt of Atlantic Beach Florida, his siblings Mikel Ann Garlotta, Christopher J. Dorn, Lisa A. Byrd and Robert Workman and many other family members and friends whose lives he has touched.

A private celebration of Herman's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County at https://www.bgcbc.org/memory-herman-pundt.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 19, 2020.
