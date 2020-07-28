Hermine "Mary" Nettleford-Gaynor, age 76, of LaBelle, passed away July 14, 2020 in LaBelle.
Sunrise January 20, 1944, Sunset July 14, 2020.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Hermine "Mary" Nettleford Gaynor on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Fort Denaud Cemetery 1170 Cemetery Road LaBelle, FL.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 to 1130 AM and Service will begin at 1130 with Pastor Keith Barber officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 28, 2020.