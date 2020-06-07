Hilary Levin Mindlin, 88, of Pembroke Pines, Florida died peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 4th.



Daughter of the late noted epidemiologist Dr. Morton L. Levin and Miami Beach publicist Helen Alpert, Hilary was the cherished mother of son Jacob and beloved Grammy of two adored grandchildren Jared and Gabrielle. She was predeceased in 2005 by her devoted husband of 52 years, Lee, and in 1989 by their precious son Jeremy. She is also survived by her sister Brett (John), niece Jordana (Jack), numerous cousins and extended family including the Silver, Blankstein, Schreiber and Ryan families.



Hilary graduated from Miami Beach High in 1949 where she was voted Most Talented, VP of National Honor Society, Circulation Manager of the school paper and Best Actress of the year for her performance as Ophelia in "Hamlet." She also received her AB degree cum laude in English in 1953 from Cornell University where she was in the English Honors program, had fiction and poetry published in The Cornell Review, and was active in the Cornell University Little Theater. She also received her Master of Arts degree with distinction in English from the University of Miami. In 1968, she wrote "God of Our Fathers" for Temple Israel which was later published in "Gates of Repentance: The New Union Prayerbook for the Days of Awe." She was the book review editor for 15 years at the weekly newspaper The Jewish Floridian. Hilary was the manager of the first Florida Feminist Credit Union from 1975 to 1978 and was passionate for the equality of women and a proud member of the National Organization for Women. She was an executive assistant and portfolio manager at Tropical Telco Credit Union from 1978 to 1987 when she and Lee left South Miami and retired to Tucson, Arizona. They returned to Florida in 1999 to be near their son and grandchildren.



She was adored by everyone she met because of her natural gift for kindness, fairness and respect for others. Loved and treasured by her family and friends, Hilary will be remembered for her quick wit, brilliant and insightful mind, enduring honesty, passion for reading and crossword puzzles, as well as her tenderness and boundless capacity for love. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will forever be missed by many.



