Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory's Episcopal Church
Boca Raton, FL
Hope M. Bruens Obituary
Hope M. Bruens, née Resor, of Boca Raton passed away, Friday May 10th, surrounded by her husband, Mark, daughter, Harper, and son, Alex. Hope was born in 1963 and grew up in Bethesda, MD. She had so many diverse talents, made friends with people from different walks of life, and stayed optimistic no matter the challenge. She approached everything with a unique perspective and had an immense appreciation for art. See Glick Funeral Home website for information on her service.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 16 to May 19, 2019
