Passed away peacefully at age 92 in Delray Beach, FL.
Born in Brooklyn, NY. Veteran of Coast Guard in WWII.
Devoted and loving husband of 73 years to Mary; father of Deborah, Linda and Carol; Father-in-law of David and Eivind; Grandfather of Erica, Jason, Peter and Rebecca and their spouses Joe, Lindsay, Allison and fiancé Colin; Great grandfather of Nicholas, Andrew, Ayden, Arya and Nicholas Peter.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 19, 2020.