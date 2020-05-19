Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully at age 92 in Delray Beach, FL.



Born in Brooklyn, NY. Veteran of Coast Guard in WWII.



Devoted and loving husband of 73 years to Mary; father of Deborah, Linda and Carol; Father-in-law of David and Eivind; Grandfather of Erica, Jason, Peter and Rebecca and their spouses Joe, Lindsay, Allison and fiancé Colin; Great grandfather of Nicholas, Andrew, Ayden, Arya and Nicholas Peter.



