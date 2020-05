Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard Wilwerding, 83, of Boca Raton, Fl, passed away Monday May 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Debbie Lake (Donny), Jeanne Hodgden, son Dan, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and sister Jan Larrison. Howard retired from General Motors Cadillac Motor Car Division. A service will be held at a later date.



