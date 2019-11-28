Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Howard Neer
Dr. Howard L. Neer


1929 - 2019
Dr. Howard L. Neer Obituary
Dr. Howard L Neer, 90, of Plantation, FL passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 24th, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Gloria Pyle Neer; his life was a full one; dedicated to his family and his profession.

Having grown up in Middletown Oh, Dr Neer received his pre-med degree at Miami University in Oxford, OH. He then attended Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine earning his D.O. degree in 1954. After marrying the love of his life, Gloria, they left the Midwest for sunny South Florida. Over the next decade Dr. Neer established a family practice in Plantation and became the western-most doctor in Broward County. Beloved by many, he was passionate in his care of patients and became like family to many of them. Dr Neer was instrumental in promoting the understanding and acceptance of Osteopathic medicine in Florida. In 1962, he led the effort that established a major Osteopathic hospital – Doctors General Hospital in Planation. Over the next 25 years the hospital expanded in size four times, eventually becoming a 205-bed facility. He became an impactful leader within the medical profession on both the local and national levels. In 1960 he was elected president of the Broward County Osteopathic Medical Association. In 1976 he was elected president of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association (FOMA) . In 1995 he reached the pinnacle of his career upon being elected president of the American Osteopathic Association.



In the 1990's, Dr. Neer was still practicing medicine and was offered the opportunity to become the Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs for the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University (NSU). His work at NSU culminated when he was named Executive Associate Dean for Professional Affairs for the Health Professions Division.

He was a legend in the Osteopathic profession, on a national basis. His many professional accolades include:

1976 - President of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association

1986 – Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine Distinguished Service Award

1995 – President of the American Osteopathic Association

1997 – Florida Osteopathic Association Physician of the Year Award

2001 – American Osteopathic Foundation Horizon Award

2001 – Florida Society of the American College of Family Physicians Lifetime Achievement Award

2007 – Florida Osteopathic Medical Association Lifetime Achievement Award

2007 – NSU Health Professions Division Distinguished Service Award

2016 – Broward County Osteopathic Medical Association Lifetime Achievement Award

In his professional life he was Dr. Neer, to his family, friends and neighbors he was Howard, Dad, Grandad and Doc. Howard was devoted to his family and cherished time spent together. He and Gloria loved to travel and often included their family on fabulous trips all over the world. Having moved to Florida for the warmer weather, Howard and Gloria and their daughters took every opportunity to enjoy boating, fishing, diving and what he called the "Fabulous Florida Keys". Over the past 50 years the family spent wonderful, memory-making time at their second home in Key Colony Beach, Fl.

Music and dogs were more of Howard's loves. As a young man he played the drums in a swing band earning money to help pay expenses for college and medical school. With regard to canine companions Howard's motto was the bigger the better. And indeed, his last dog was Titus, the Great Dane. A gentle giant just like his master.

Howard was a warm and loyal friend to many. His home and time were always open to old friends, and those of his family.

In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by his daughter Cindy Burkey (Greg) of Plantation, grandson Robinson Burkey of San Francisco, CA; , daughter Barbara Heyward (Clinch) of Pawley's Island, SC; grandchildren Duncan Heyward (Eliza) of Richmond, VA; AC Heyward (Molly) of John's Island, SC; Zan Heyward of Charleston, SC; Katherine Heyward of Charleston, SC and four great grandchildren.



He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and served on the Board of Trustees.



A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale on Monday, December 2nd at 10:00am followed by interment at Lauderdale Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to "The Howard and Gloria Neer Endowment" at Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Kiran C. Patel College (NSU-KPCOM)

Checks can be made out to:

Nova Southeastern University,

Attn: Heidi Alzate, Director of Development

P.O. Box 2217

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33303

And

The Coral Restoration Foundation

www.coralrestoratjon.org/donate

Checks can be made out to:

Coral Restoration Foundation

89111 Overseas Highway

Tavernier, FL 33070

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Funeral Homes, (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019
