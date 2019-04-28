Howard Richard Haronian, 85, of Highland Beach, FL and Warwick, RI, on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (Urso) Haronian for 58 years, and devoted father of four. Born on September 4, 1933 to Nazaret and Mary Josephine (Healy) Haronian, Howard grew up in Providence and Warwick, and met his future wife while captaining the life guard patrol at Scarborough State Beach. He graduated from La Salle Academy, The University of Rhode Island, and The George Washington University Law School. He practiced law for 50 years, expanding the firm of Haronian, Paquin, Bramley, and Harrington, and later founded real estate development and pharmaceutical ventures. In addition to his dedication to his clients, he served his community on the Boards of Kent Hospital and St. Kevin Church, and as Warwick City Solicitor; Legal Counsel to the RI Board of Regents; active member of Warwick Rotary; and Commissioner of Public Safety, City of Warwick. A patriot, he served in the US Army National Guard for over 20 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel.Howard loved traveling, leading family adventures to New Hampshire, Maine, Canada, the Caribbean, and Europe, including treasured return trips to favorite parts of Italy. Closer to home, he enjoyed summers at Bonnet Shores with his young family, membership at the Warwick Country Club, and serving summer feasts from his grill overlooking Narraganset Bay. An avid sailor and golfer, he also helped found a neighborhood tennis club in the 1970s. Howard will be remembered as an affable, approachable man who could always be counted on for sound advice and support. Howard was predeceased by two brothers, Frederick and N. Hank Haronian. In addition to Dolores, Howard is survived by his sister, Norma Mosca, and his four children: Howard L. (Alexandra Cummings), Thomas (Cristina Veloso), Mary-Jo, and John Haronian. Poppi loved and inspired his seven grandchildren: Morgan, Jack, Matthew, Mariah, and Nathan Haronian, and Nazareth and Zachariah Britton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI, on Thursday, May 2 at 11:00 am, to be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's memory are welcome to Year Up-RI: www.yearup.org/donate ("To YU Rhode Island"), or Year Up Rhode Island, 40 Fountain St, 7th Floor, Providence, RI 02903. For information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary