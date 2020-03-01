|
|
Howard passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of the late Sue Heyman; Devoted Partner of Barbara Simpson; Father of Barbara, Janet (Larry) and Steve (Elaine); Grandfather of Brenda (Doug), Nicole, Ryan, Tyler; Great-grandfather of Rowan. He had a wonderful life, touched many people and will be missed greatly. Services will take Place on Monday, March 2nd at 12:00pm at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens 4900 Griffin Road, Davie, FL followed by Shiva at the home of Steve and Elaine Heyman. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020